Overview

Dr. Yshay Shlesinger, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from U Tel Aviv, Sackler Sch Med and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Shlesinger works at NORCAL ENDOCRINOLOGY AND INTERNAL MEDICINE in San Ramon, CA with other offices in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.