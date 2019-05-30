Dr. Yu-Cheng Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yu-Cheng Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yu-Cheng Chen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Acadia - Saint Landry Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Opelousas General Health System and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiology Specialists of Acadiana315 Rue Louis Xiv, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 269-9777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center4801 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 470-2000
Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital1105 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 981-8131
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbeville General Hospital
- Acadia - Saint Landry Hospital
- Iberia Medical Center
- Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
- Opelousas General Health System
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is direct and to the point.
About Dr. Yu-Cheng Chen, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Chen works at
