Dr. Yu-Cheng Liao, MD

Neurology
2.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Yu-Cheng Liao, MD

Dr. Yu-Cheng Liao, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Liao works at Liao Yu-cheng J MD Office in Oxnard, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Cluster Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Liao's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Liao Yu-cheng J MD Office
    1700 N Rose Ave Ste 480, Oxnard, CA 93030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelopathy
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cluster Headache
Myelopathy
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cluster Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 03, 2020
    Great doctor! Friendly and staff is amazing. They always go out of their way to help. Dr. Liao was the one diagnosed me right away got treatment. Medication wasn't cover and he was able to get me assistance thru medication manufacture company. Highly recommended well worth the wait time to see him!!!!
    Maria C. — Aug 03, 2020
    About Dr. Yu-Cheng Liao, MD

    • Neurology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Mandarin
    • 1922102029
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yu-Cheng Liao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liao accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Liao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liao works at Liao Yu-cheng J MD Office in Oxnard, CA. View the full address on Dr. Liao’s profile.

    Dr. Liao has seen patients for Myelopathy, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Cluster Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Liao. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

