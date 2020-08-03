Overview of Dr. Yu-Cheng Liao, MD

Dr. Yu-Cheng Liao, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Liao works at Liao Yu-cheng J MD Office in Oxnard, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Cluster Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.