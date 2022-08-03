Overview

Dr. Yu-Chin Fang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shawano, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Fang works at Prevea Shawano Health Center in Shawano, WI with other offices in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.