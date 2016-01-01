Dr. Yu-Fei Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yu-Fei Wu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yu-Fei Wu, MD
Dr. Yu-Fei Wu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu's Office Locations
Whittier Pediatric Group8522 Painter Ave, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 698-6266
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
- Whittier Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yu-Fei Wu, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1356554448
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital of Buffalo
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Barnard College, Columbia University, New York, Ny
- Pediatrics
