Dr. Yu Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yu Huang, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from COMANCHE COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, Saint Joseph's Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Huang works at
Tucson E-n-t Associates PC6567 E Carondelet Dr Ste 515, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 885-1402
- 2 395 N Silverbell Rd Ste 295, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 885-1402
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Huang was very thorough in his examination, and he ordered the scans and bloodwork required. More importantly, he spent the time to show us the scans, and explain in detail each concern. The Doctor even personally called me to let me know the results, while I was in the hospital, so that the other Doctors would know the results. Wonderful, knowledgeable, personable and considerate Doctor.
About Dr. Yu Huang, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1992851828
- COMANCHE COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
- Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Huang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang speaks Chinese.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
