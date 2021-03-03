Overview of Dr. Yu-Hung Kuo, MD

Dr. Yu-Hung Kuo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kuo works at Community Neurosciences Institute in Fresno, CA with other offices in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.