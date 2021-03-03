Dr. Yu-Hung Kuo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yu-Hung Kuo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
University Neurosciences Institute45 E River Park Pl W Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 320-0530
University Neurosciences Institute, Visalia805 W Acequia Ave Ste 2D, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 320-0530
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I’ve never felt so reassured from a Dr. he will be performing pituitary gland surgery on my 19 year old daughter next week. He explained everything thoroughly more then I’ve ever experienced from a Dr. I feel so confident knowing my daughter will be in his hands .
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1902085657
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Neurosurgery
