Dr. Yu-Lan Ying, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.7 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Yu-Lan Ying, MD

Dr. Yu-Lan Ying, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newark, NJ. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and University Hospital.

Dr. Ying works at Neurological Institute of New Jersey - ENT in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ying's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurological Institute of New Jersey - ENT
    90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-6247

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Dizziness
Ear Ache
Otitis Media
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Sinusitis
Cochlear Implant Insertion
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
Ear Tube Placement
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Headache
Hearing Screening
Home Sleep Study
Malignant Otitis Externa
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Oral Cancer Screening
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Thyroid Scan
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anosmia
Bell's Palsy
Big Ears
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cough
Deviated Septum
Dysphagia
Enlarged Turbinates
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head and Neck Cancer
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Hyperacusis
Labyrinthitis
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Meniere's Disease
Motion Sickness
Nosebleed
Otosclerosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Pharyngitis
Postnasal Drip
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Pain
Tonsillitis
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
Wound Repair
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Yu-Lan Ying, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205091527
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (Pennsylvania)
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (Pennsylvania)
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yu-Lan Ying, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ying is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ying has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ying has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ying works at Neurological Institute of New Jersey - ENT in Newark, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ying’s profile.

    Dr. Ying has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ying on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Ying. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ying.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ying, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ying appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

