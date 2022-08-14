Dr. Yu-Lan Ying, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ying is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yu-Lan Ying, MD
Dr. Yu-Lan Ying, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newark, NJ. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and University Hospital.
Neurological Institute of New Jersey - ENT90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 520-6247
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Ying has been my doctor and surgeon for 5 years already. She performed 2 surgeries on me and did an EXCELLENT job. Her latest surgery she performed on me was my mastoidectomy/cochlear implantation on my left ear on 07/26/2022. My recovery from the surgery was great. I highly recommend Dr. Ying for those who have a hearing loss, ear problems, cochlear implantation and vertigo issues. Dr. Ying is great at follow up appointments, great bedside manner, very thorough,explains well on your condition based on what she saw during examination. She's honest,very warm and very kind. It's been an honor that Dr. Ying was chosen to be my doctor to treat me on my case. There's never a dull moment with her. She's considered to be 1 of the most trustworthy doctor.My family and I loves her. Thank u Dr. Ying and the surgical staff for taking care of me while I'm in the OR-Recovery room! I salute all of you for your dedication, patience & hardwork. I am forever thankful. God bless Dr Ying
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (Pennsylvania)
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (Pennsylvania)
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
