Overview of Dr. Yu-Lan Ying, MD

Dr. Yu-Lan Ying, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newark, NJ. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and University Hospital.



Dr. Ying works at Neurological Institute of New Jersey - ENT in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.