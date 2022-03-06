Dr. Yu-Po Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yu-Po Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Yu-Po Lee, MD
Dr. Yu-Po Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and UCI Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylolisthesis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
- 1 1451 Irvine Blvd, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 838-8408
-
2
Uci Medical Center101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-7012Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
I just had my second surgery by Dr. Lee in five years. He is one of the best orthopedic surgeons I’ve ever met. I’ve had other surgeries on my back of which one, Dr. Lee had to repair. His knowledge is superior and his bedside manner is top notch. He listens to you and talks with you, not at you. I wholeheartedly recommend Dr. Yu-Po Lee if you needing any kind of back surgery. While UCI is a little bit more expensive, it’s worth every penny.
About Dr. Yu-Po Lee, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1598780025
Education & Certifications
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylolisthesis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.