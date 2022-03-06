Overview of Dr. Yu-Po Lee, MD

Dr. Yu-Po Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and UCI Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylolisthesis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.