Dr. Wong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu-Tung Wong, MD
Overview of Dr. Yu-Tung Wong, MD
Dr. Yu-Tung Wong, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
-
1
Cedars-sinai Ear Nose & Throat - 8631 W Third St8635 W 3rd St Ste 590W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-1220
- 2 4676 Admiralty Way Ste 301, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Directions (310) 423-1220
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yu-Tung Wong, MD
- Neurotology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1760643514
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
