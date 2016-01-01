Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Yu Wang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redmond, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 16150 NE 85th St Ste 109, Redmond, WA 98052 Directions (425) 698-7436
American Current Care of Washington P.s.3223 1st Ave S Ste C, Seattle, WA 98134 Directions (206) 624-3651
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yu Wang, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Chinese
- 1780766931
Dr. Wang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods.