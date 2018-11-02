Overview of Dr. Yu Zhu, MD

Dr. Yu Zhu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from SUZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Healthcare and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Zhu works at MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Chronic Pain and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.