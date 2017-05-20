Overview of Dr. Yuchun Chen, MD

Dr. Yuchun Chen, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Nanjing Medical University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Chen works at YUCHUN CHEN MD in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Smoking Cessation Counseling and Cellulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.