Dr. Yudhishtra Markan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yudhishtra Markan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yudhishtra Markan, MD
Dr. Yudhishtra Markan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center, Howard County General Hospital and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Markan works at
Dr. Markan's Office Locations
-
1
The Pet Center At Bwmc305 Hospital Dr, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 761-9896
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- Howard County General Hospital
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Markan?
Dr. Markan is very honest and compassionate. He took time to explain possible diagnosis and thoroughly answered my questions. He immediately set up appointments with other medical professionals.
About Dr. Yudhishtra Markan, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Hindi
- 1891762019
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University|Washington Hospital Center|Washington Va Medical Center
- Prince George's Hospital Center
- Prince Georges Hospital Center
- PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Punjabi University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Markan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Markan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Markan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Markan works at
Dr. Markan has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Bone Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Markan speaks Hindi.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Markan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.