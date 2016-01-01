See All Pediatricians in Richmond, VA
Dr. Yue-Hin Loke, MD

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Yue-Hin Loke, MD

Dr. Yue-Hin Loke, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.

Dr. Loke works at Children's National Medical Center in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Loke's Office Locations

    Children's National Medical Center
    7603 Forest Ave Ste 401, Richmond, VA 23229 (804) 373-6706

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Chippenham Hospital

Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Yue-Hin Loke, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1003100967
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
