Overview

Dr. Yue Wang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edison, NJ. They graduated from KUNMING MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Wang works at RAINBOW PEDIATRICS, LLC in Edison, NJ with other offices in Iselin, NJ and New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.