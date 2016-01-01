Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yue Yu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yue Yu, MD is a Dermatologist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University.
Dr. Yu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Diane Zebari MD26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 120, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-3388
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yu?
About Dr. Yue Yu, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1306011242
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Warts and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yu speaks Chinese.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.