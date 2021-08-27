Overview of Dr. Yuehuei An, MD

Dr. Yuehuei An, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harbin Medical University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. An works at Yuehuei An Orthopaedics PC in Flushing, NY with other offices in Bay Shore, NY and Babylon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.