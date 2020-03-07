Dr. Yuelin Xu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yuelin Xu, MD
Overview
Dr. Yuelin Xu, MD is a Dermatologist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Xu works at
Locations
Clinton County Medical Center P C1515 Lake Lansing Rd Ste A, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 487-0128
Messenger Dermatology - Compass Health1775 E Bellows St, Mount Pleasant, MI 48858 Directions (989) 773-0096
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
It was great. Very helpful and informative!
About Dr. Yuelin Xu, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Xu accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xu has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Herpes Simplex Infection and Cold Sore, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Xu speaks Mandarin.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Xu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.