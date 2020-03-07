Overview

Dr. Yuelin Xu, MD is a Dermatologist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Xu works at Messenger Dermatology in Lansing, MI with other offices in Mount Pleasant, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Herpes Simplex Infection and Cold Sore along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.