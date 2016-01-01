Dr. Yuen Yee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yuen Yee, MD
Dr. Yuen Yee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Digestive Health Consultants, PLLC3261 NW Mount Vintage Way Ste 221, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions (360) 479-1952
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Yuen Yee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Med College Va
- Siu Affil Hosp
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
