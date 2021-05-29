Dr. Qu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yuesheng Qu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yuesheng Qu, MD
Dr. Yuesheng Qu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Higgins General Hospital, Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.
Dr. Qu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Qu's Office Locations
-
1
Northwest Georgia Oncology Centers PC157 Clinic Ave Ste 101, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 333-2220
-
2
Sibley Heart Center Cardiology - Villa Rica705 Dallas Hwy Ste 204, Villa Rica, GA 30180 Directions (770) 333-2220Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Higgins General Hospital
- Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton
- Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Qu?
I chose a doctor with the best education as far as I'm concerned. The extra perks include he tells it like it is, no chance of misunderstanding his diagnosis or prognosis. He's sensitive to patients but will stand by his treatment advice. I have gotten very confident in him & know he will lay it on the line but makes every effort to make sure the patients questions are answered & understood. I didn't even have to drive to Buckhead for this calibre doctor.
About Dr. Yuesheng Qu, MD
- Hematology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1386900488
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qu works at
Dr. Qu has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Qu speaks Chinese.
Dr. Qu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.