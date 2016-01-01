Overview of Dr. Yugandhar Chimata, MD

Dr. Yugandhar Chimata, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Jss Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Chimata works at Dallas Renal Group in Dallas, TX with other offices in Desoto, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.