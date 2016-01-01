Dr. Yugandhar Chimata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chimata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yugandhar Chimata, MD
Overview of Dr. Yugandhar Chimata, MD
Dr. Yugandhar Chimata, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Jss Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Chimata works at
Dr. Chimata's Office Locations
Dallas Renal Group.3571 W Wheatland Rd Ste 101, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (972) 274-5555
Desoto Clinic2811 Duke of Gloucester St Ste 103, Desoto, TX 75115 Directions (972) 274-5555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Yugandhar Chimata, MD
- Nephrology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1548299480
Education & Certifications
- St Louis Univ
- St Lukes Hosp
- Jss Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
