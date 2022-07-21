Overview

Dr. Yugandhar Manda, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They graduated from Osmania Medical College | 2002 and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX, St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin and Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Manda works at The Heart Institute of East Texas in Lufkin, TX with other offices in Jasper, TX and Livingston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.