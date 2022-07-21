See All Cardiologists in Lufkin, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Yugandhar Manda, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Yugandhar Manda, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They graduated from Osmania Medical College | 2002 and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX, St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin  and Woodland Heights Medical Center.

Dr. Manda works at The Heart Institute of East Texas in Lufkin, TX with other offices in Jasper, TX and Livingston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Heart Institute of East Texas
    209 Gaslight Blvd, Lufkin, TX 75904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 632-8787
  2. 2
    The Heart Institute of East Texas
    208 Craig St, Jasper, TX 75951 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 489-4769
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    The Heart Institute of East Texas
    1717 Highway 59 Loop N Ste B, Livingston, TX 77351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 632-8787

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX
  • St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin 
  • Woodland Heights Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 21, 2022
    Dr Manda was very compassionate during our meeting. He took his time explaining the procedures for a heart Cath. The office staff were friendly and accommodating.
    Eileen — Jul 21, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Yugandhar Manda, MD
    About Dr. Yugandhar Manda, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528229762
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Abington Memorial Hospital | Internal Medicine | 2010
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Osmania Medical College | 2002
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yugandhar Manda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manda has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Manda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

