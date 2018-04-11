Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yuh Wang, MD
Overview of Dr. Yuh Wang, MD
Dr. Yuh Wang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Diamond Bar, CA.
Dr. Wang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
-
1
Yuh-huey Wang MD Inc660 N Diamond Bar Blvd Ste 118, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Directions (909) 612-5835
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
I had a good experience. I was seen very quickly and everyone was so nice and helpful!
About Dr. Yuh Wang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1588639538
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.