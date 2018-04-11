See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Diamond Bar, CA
Dr. Yuh Wang, MD

Internal Medicine
2.7 (9)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Yuh Wang, MD

Dr. Yuh Wang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Diamond Bar, CA. 

Dr. Wang works at Yuh-huey Wang MD Inc in Diamond Bar, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Yuh-huey Wang MD Inc
    660 N Diamond Bar Blvd Ste 118, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 612-5835

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Proteinuria
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Proteinuria

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 11, 2018
    I had a good experience. I was seen very quickly and everyone was so nice and helpful!
    — Apr 11, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Yuh Wang, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588639538
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wang works at Yuh-huey Wang MD Inc in Diamond Bar, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wang’s profile.

    Dr. Wang speaks Cantonese and Chinese.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

