Dr. Dice has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yuhoe Dice, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yuhoe Dice, MD
Dr. Yuhoe Dice, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia.
Dr. Dice works at
Dr. Dice's Office Locations
San Antonio Preventive & Diagnostic Medicine8401 Datapoint Dr Ste 401, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 949-2200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have gone to Dr. Dice for many years. She has always listened to what I have to say and doesn't force me into anything I'm not ready to do. I would recommend her. Her nurses are friendly and helpful. I wish she was in her old location again as new building is old and not very nice.
About Dr. Yuhoe Dice, MD
- Hematology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316919020
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Med Ctr
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dice speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dice.
