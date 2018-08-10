Dr. Yuichi Yanami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yanami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yuichi Yanami, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yuichi Yanami, MD
Dr. Yuichi Yanami, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Yanami works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Yanami's Office Locations
-
1
Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center - Torrance4101 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 303-6840
- 2 5315 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (800) 829-8660
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yanami?
I have been seeing Dr Yanami and the palliative care team for the past year. It has been a pleasure. He is very easy to talk to, very compassionate and knowledgeable. He was excellent at helping me sort out my thoughts when I was beyond confused about treatment options. Easy to get in contact with. Good sense of humor too. Unfortuantely my insurance will not cover his services any longer. Hopefully, I will find a similar replacement.
About Dr. Yuichi Yanami, MD
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1265729339
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yanami has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yanami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yanami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yanami works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yanami. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yanami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yanami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yanami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.