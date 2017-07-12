See All Oncologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Yujie Zhao, MD

Medical Oncology
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Yujie Zhao, MD

Dr. Yujie Zhao, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. 

Dr. Zhao works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zhao's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Cancer
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 914-5419
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Marrow Evaluation
Lymphoma Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Lymphoma Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test

Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 12, 2017
    Dr. Zhao is my mom's onocologist during the last year! Her professional skills gave my mom a lot of confidence during her toughest period to fight with the cancer. Dr. Zhao is very patient and caring a lot about the quality of the patient's life! We really appreciate her guidances during the most difficult time for our family!
    zhiyuan song in Champaign il — Jul 12, 2017
    About Dr. Yujie Zhao, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316153034
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic in Florida

