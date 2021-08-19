Dr. Yukio Sonoda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonoda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yukio Sonoda, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center1275 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 639-6450
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sonoda's expertise and clear explanations have helped me to better understand the pros and cons of my prophylactic surgery. Everything went smoothly! He is also highly regarded by others outside the MSKCC community. I am grateful to be under Sonoda's care.
- Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1134104482
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Sonoda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonoda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sonoda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sonoda works at
Dr. Sonoda has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sonoda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonoda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonoda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sonoda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sonoda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.