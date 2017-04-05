Dr. Yulia Mogilyansky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mogilyansky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yulia Mogilyansky, MD
Overview of Dr. Yulia Mogilyansky, MD
Dr. Yulia Mogilyansky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Mogilyansky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mogilyansky's Office Locations
-
1
Alexander Shifrin Medical, PC9920 4th Ave Ste 205, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 238-4707
-
2
Alexander Shifrin Medical, PC121 E 60th St Apt 1D, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 534-4707
-
3
Brooklyn Office329 Hewes St, Brooklyn, NY 11211 Directions (718) 758-7050
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mogilyansky?
Awesome doctor. I been going to her for many years and had my two beautiful babies with her at Lenox Hill hospital. She takes a great care of her patients will answer any question you have. Recommend this doctor very much. You will be in great hands with her
About Dr. Yulia Mogilyansky, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Russian
- 1932369048
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mogilyansky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mogilyansky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mogilyansky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mogilyansky works at
Dr. Mogilyansky has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mogilyansky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mogilyansky speaks Russian.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mogilyansky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mogilyansky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mogilyansky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mogilyansky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.