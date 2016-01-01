Overview

Dr. Yuliya Krokhaleva, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from First Leningrad Med Inst and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Krokhaleva works at UCLA Health Westlake Village Primary & Specialty Care in Westlake Village, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.