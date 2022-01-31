Overview of Dr. Yuliya Linhares, MD

Dr. Yuliya Linhares, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Hematology-Oncology, University of California - Los Angeles, Los Angeles, Calif.



Dr. Linhares works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pancytopenia, Acute Leukemia and Acute Myeloid Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.