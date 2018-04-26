Overview

Dr. Yuliya Mandel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gloucester, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SARDAR PATEL UNIVERSITY / PRAMUKHSWAMI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.



Dr. Mandel works at Lahey Health Primary Care, Gloucester in Gloucester, MA with other offices in North Andover, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.