Overview of Dr. Yumi Kim, MD

Dr. Yumi Kim, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at M. H. Aly MD PC in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Hazlet, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.