Overview of Dr. Yumiko Kanei, MD

Dr. Yumiko Kanei, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Nagoya University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai West and Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Kanei works at Mount Sinai Union Square in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.