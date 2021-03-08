Overview of Dr. Yumin Qiu, MD

Dr. Yumin Qiu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Xi'An Medical University and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Qiu works at Christopher Loh, MD Professional Group in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.