Dr. Yumin Qiu, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (17)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Yumin Qiu, MD

Dr. Yumin Qiu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Xi'An Medical University and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Qiu works at Christopher Loh, MD Professional Group in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Qiu's Office Locations

    Loh Sharma Mo Qiu Mds
    2438 N Ponderosa Dr Ste C201, Camarillo, CA 93010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 484-8479

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 08, 2021
    Dr Qui saved my life.
    — Mar 08, 2021
    About Dr. Yumin Qiu, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    • 1194750612
    Education & Certifications

    • University Louisville School Of Med
    • Xi'An Medical University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yumin Qiu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qiu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Qiu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Qiu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Qiu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Qiu works at Christopher Loh, MD Professional Group in Camarillo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Qiu’s profile.

    Dr. Qiu speaks Chinese and Mandarin.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Qiu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qiu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qiu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qiu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

