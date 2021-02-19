Overview of Dr. Yun Xia, MD

Dr. Yun Xia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Taunton, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ALLEN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY SCHOOL and is affiliated with Morton Hospital.



Dr. Xia works at Morton Home Care in Taunton, MA with other offices in Foxboro, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.