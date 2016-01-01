Overview of Dr. Yuna Rapoport, MD

Dr. Yuna Rapoport, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Rapoport works at Manhattan Eye in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Contusion of the Eyeball, Blepharitis and Blocked Tear Duct along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.