Overview of Dr. Yunfei Wei, MD

Dr. Yunfei Wei, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from China Medical University and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital, Saint Mary Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.