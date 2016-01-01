See All Oncologists in Lakewood, CA
Dr. Yunfei Wei, MD

Medical Oncology
2.9 (8)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Yunfei Wei, MD

Dr. Yunfei Wei, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from China Medical University and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital, Saint Mary Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wei's Office Locations

    3300 E South St Ste 304, Lakewood, CA 90805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 232-0550
    Heritage Medical Group
    15203 Eleventh St, Victorville, CA 92395 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 245-6691
    Thaker Urological Center Inc.
    4500 Brockton Ave, Riverside, CA 92501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 394-3055

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Valley Hospital
  • Saint Mary Medical Center
  • Victor Valley Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Skin Screenings
Breast Cancer
Anemia
Skin Screenings
Breast Cancer

Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Skin Screenings
Breast Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Lung Cancer
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia
Osteosarcoma
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Bone Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Gynecologic Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
Intrathecal Chemotherapy
Kidney Cancer
Leukocytosis
Liver Cancer
Lymphoma
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Multiple Myeloma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Peritoneal Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Prostate Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Uterine Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Yunfei Wei, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    NPI Number
    • 1801075684
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    Residency
    • Jersey Shore University Med Center
    Internship
    • Coney Island Hospital
    Medical Education
    • China Medical University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yunfei Wei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wei has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wei. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wei.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

