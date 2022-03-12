Overview

Dr. Yung Chen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.



Dr. Chen works at Lake country family medicine, fort worth, tx in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.