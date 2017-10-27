See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Yung-Shee Hsu, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Overview of Dr. Yung-Shee Hsu, MD

Dr. Yung-Shee Hsu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. 

Dr. Hsu works at 2001 Surgery Center LLC in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Maternal Anemia and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Hsu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2001 Surgery Center LLC
    2001 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 315-1374

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Oct 27, 2017
    Oct 27, 2017
Dr. Hsu delivered my first and only child. She made the whole journey a good one for me and my husband. That was three years ago and I still have good memories. She was attentive, professional and a blessing to our family.
    Altadena — Oct 27, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Yung-Shee Hsu, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245477652
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hsu works at 2001 Surgery Center LLC in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hsu’s profile.

    Dr. Hsu has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Maternal Anemia and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

