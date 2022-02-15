Overview

Dr. Yunhee Im, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Im works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Edmonds, WA, Kirkland, WA and Lynnwood, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.