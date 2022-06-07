Dr. Shi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yun Shi, MD
Overview
Dr. Yun Shi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Locations
William D. Zigrang MD1750 El Camino Real Ste 202, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 692-9751
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful, patient, and thorough doctor! I was terrified after being diagnosed with a thyroid condition but Dr. Shi has been nothing but patient in explaining my condition, reassuring, and kind. I trust her completely. Dr. Shi's office staff are also lovely, communicative, and patient.
About Dr. Yun Shi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1861833899
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Shi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shi has seen patients for Dyslipidemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shi.
