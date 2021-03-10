See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Yura Stoly, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Yura Stoly, MD

Dr. Yura Stoly, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center.

Dr. Stoly works at Prospect Medical P.C. in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Coccygeal Pain and Sacrum Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stoly's Office Locations

  1. 1
    PainClinicNYC
    3049 Ocean Pkwy Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 704-9909
    Monday
    9:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bursitis
Coccygeal Pain
Sacrum Disorders
Bursitis
Coccygeal Pain
Sacrum Disorders

Treatment frequency



Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 10, 2021
    Thank you Dr Stoly for taking care of my health and all of my concerns and questions clearly have been answered by you and also my therapist and everyone in this place is simply amazing!!! This is my second time going to this place and I’m very very happy and recommend to my friends and family I’ve been in other places and honestly “poor results “
    MariaR — Mar 10, 2021
    About Dr. Yura Stoly, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian and Uzbek
    NPI Number
    • 1104116375
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hosp
    Medical Education
    • St. Matthews University / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • New York College of Health Professions
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yura Stoly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stoly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stoly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stoly works at Prospect Medical P.C. in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Stoly’s profile.

    Dr. Stoly has seen patients for Bursitis, Coccygeal Pain and Sacrum Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stoly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Stoly speaks Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian and Uzbek.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

