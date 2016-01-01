Dr. Yuri Boyechko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyechko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yuri Boyechko, MD
Overview of Dr. Yuri Boyechko, MD
Dr. Yuri Boyechko, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They graduated from 2014 - University of Kentucky and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Boyechko works at
Dr. Boyechko's Office Locations
Bluegrass Cardiology Consultants - Frankfort279 Kings Daughters Dr Ste 204, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (502) 208-3015Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Frankfort Regional Health - Versailles125 Big Sink Rd Ste B, Versailles, KY 40383 Directions (859) 251-8090
Hospital Affiliations
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Yuri Boyechko, MD
- Cardiology
- English, German, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1306253679
Education & Certifications
- 2020 - University of Tennessee Erlanger Heart and Lung Institute
- 2017 - University of Kentucky
- 2014 - University of Kentucky
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Boyechko speaks German, Russian and Ukrainian.
