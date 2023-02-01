Overview of Dr. Yuri Falkinstein, MD

Dr. Yuri Falkinstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Falkinstein works at Orthopaedic Surgery Specialists in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.