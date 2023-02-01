Dr. Yuri Falkinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falkinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yuri Falkinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yuri Falkinstein, MD
Dr. Yuri Falkinstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Falkinstein works at
Dr. Falkinstein's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Surgery Specialists2625 W Alameda Ave Ste 116, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 841-3936
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Falkinstein?
I’m so pleased and excited as I will be under the care of this professional . He explained my pinched nerve condition in detail and suggested that I have steroid epidural injections for sever pain relief. At last I feel I’ve found a doctor who in accomplished and has a sincere interest in his patients medical needs.
About Dr. Yuri Falkinstein, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1104923978
Education & Certifications
- Stanford/St Marys
- Los Angeles County University Southern California Medical Center
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Falkinstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Falkinstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Falkinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Falkinstein has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Falkinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Falkinstein speaks Russian and Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Falkinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falkinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Falkinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Falkinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.