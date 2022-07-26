Dr. Lansinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yuri Lansinger, MD
Overview of Dr. Yuri Lansinger, MD
Dr. Yuri Lansinger, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Dr. Lansinger works at
Dr. Lansinger's Office Locations
Oklahoma University Physicians825 NE 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-2663
Ou Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center700 NE 13th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-4700
800 Stanton L Young Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Directions
(405) 271-5504
Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Oklahoma Childrens Hospital At Ou Health1200 Childrens Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-2669
Hospital Affiliations
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lansinger did a wonderful job. she was very professional and made me feel like I was well taken care of. I appreciated the time and care she took to diagnose my problem and i am confident in the care plan she created.
About Dr. Yuri Lansinger, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1295901692
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lansinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lansinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lansinger has seen patients for De Quervain's Disease, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lansinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lansinger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lansinger.
