Overview

Dr. Yuri Lee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY|University of Rochester and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Kaiser Permanente Puyallup Medical Center in Puyallup, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.