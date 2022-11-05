Overview

Dr. Yuri Pride, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Pride works at CARDIOVASCULAR GRP in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Snellville, GA and Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.