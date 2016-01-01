Dr. Yuri Reinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yuri Reinberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Yuri Reinberg, MD
Dr. Yuri Reinberg, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Reinberg works at
Dr. Reinberg's Office Locations
Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville807 Childrens Way Fl 8, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 697-3600
Pediatric Surgical Associates Ltd347 Smith Ave N Ste 502, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (612) 813-8000
Pediatric Surgical Associates2530 Chicago Ave Ste 550, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 813-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yuri Reinberg, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Russian
- 1174584619
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mn Affil Hosps
- University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinics
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- Pediatric Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reinberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reinberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reinberg works at
Dr. Reinberg speaks Hebrew and Russian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reinberg.
