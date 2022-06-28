Overview

Dr. Yuri Villaran, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Lexington, KY. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Villaran works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.