Dr. Yuri Villaran, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yuri Villaran, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Lexington, KY. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Dr. Villaran works at
Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine166 Pasadena Dr Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 278-0319
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Villaran is an exceptional doctor. He takes all the time you need and makes sure you understand what he is telling you. He is the kindest doctor I have ever met. I would recommend him to anyone including the President of the United States, or the Pope!!!
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Spanish
- 1588678304
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
Dr. Villaran speaks Spanish.
